Blast from the Past / 1978: A veterinarian on the move

While the office for his new veterinary practice was under construction in Clarkston, David Roen of Clarkston operated his business primarily out of his truck as shown in this photo by staff photographer Roy C. Woods published Sept. 17, 1978, on the front of the Lewiston Tribune business section. At the time, Roen’s practice included both large and small animals, and until his new office was open — the plan was for shortly after the beginning of 1979 — he was mainly making house calls to his patients. For more than 30 years, in addition to caring for animals in the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley, Roen wrote a pets/animals column published weekly in the Lewiston Tribune. In 2007, he sold his practice and retired, and he died in 2017. Readers who would like to share their historical photos from throughout the region may do so by emailing them to blasts@lmtribune.com or submitting them to: Blast from the Past, P.O. Box 957, Lewiston, ID 83501. Questions? Call Jeanne M. DePaul at (208) 848-2221.
Advertisement
Breaking news text alerts
Text LMT to 87940 to receive breaking news alerts/links to your phone. Message and data rates may apply. Text STOP to stop.
Subscriber email options
Sign up to have headlines and breaking news delivered straight to your inbox.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Your guide to the best businesses in the region