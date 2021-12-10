Blast from the Past / 1978: A successful fall in hunting camp

Four elk hunters displayed the evidence of their success at hunting camp in this photo taken in October 1978. The men harvested their elk during the opening week of the season on the Clearwater National Forest, according to Bob McKnight, of Orofino, who submitted this photo. Those pictured holding their six-point antlers are, standing from left, McKnight and Sam Hall; and kneeling from left, Gary Cantrell and Jon Walton. McKnight reports he still has the elk rack he’s holding and it was the largest one he ever harvested. Readers who would like to share their historical photos (20 years or older) from throughout the region may do so by emailing them to blasts@lmtribune.com or submitting them to: Blast from the Past, P.O. Box 957, Lewiston, ID 83501. Questions? Call Jeanne M. DePaul at (208) 848-2221.

 Submitted by Bob McKnight, of Orofino

