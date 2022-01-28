Thelma Schroeder, of Lewiston, takes a look at a cut rose in this Roy C. Woods photo published in the Oct. 11, 1978, Lewiston Tribune. Schroeder was a member of the Clarkston Pioneer Garden Club and had cut the bloom at the Clearwater Memorial Park in North Lewiston where new rose varieties had been planted in a test plot. Blossoms were abundant that fall, according to the photo caption. Readers who would like to share their historical photos (20 years or older) from throughout the region may do so by emailing them to blasts@lmtribune.com or submitting them to: Blast from the Past, P.O. Box 957, Lewiston, ID 83501. Questions? Call Jeanne M. DePaul at (208) 848-2221.
Blast from the Past / 1978: A rose is a rose in Lewiston test plot
Advertisement
Newsletter options
Sign up to have headlines and breaking news delivered straight to your inbox.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Breaking news text alerts
Text LMT to 55678 to receive breaking news alerts/links to your phone. Message and data rates may apply. Text STOP to stop.