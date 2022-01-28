Blast from the Past / 1978: A rose is a rose in Lewiston test plot

Thelma Schroeder, of Lewiston, takes a look at a cut rose in this Roy C. Woods photo published in the Oct. 11, 1978, Lewiston Tribune. Schroeder was a member of the Clarkston Pioneer Garden Club and had cut the bloom at the Clearwater Memorial Park in North Lewiston where new rose varieties had been planted in a test plot. Blossoms were abundant that fall, according to the photo caption. Readers who would like to share their historical photos (20 years or older) from throughout the region may do so by emailing them to blasts@lmtribune.com or submitting them to: Blast from the Past, P.O. Box 957, Lewiston, ID 83501. Questions? Call Jeanne M. DePaul at (208) 848-2221.

