Blast from the Past / 1977: WSU printer plans his retirement

Les Gabe works in the print shop at Washington State University in Pullman where he is the manager, in this WSU photo printed in the Nov. 13, 1977, Lewiston Tribune. The photo accompanied a story published in advance of Gabe’s planned Nov. 30 retirement after nearly 32 years working at WSU, where he began as a press operator in 1946. He described the many jobs produced at the print shop, including student time schedules and athletic department press books. “Our biggest job each year is printing 60,000 college catalogs. We start receiving copy in here in August and September and have to have the first catalogs printed by November,” Gabe said in the story. He said his staff had increased from five to 19 people over the years. Readers who would like to share their historical photos (20 years or older) from throughout the region may do so by emailing them to blasts@lmtribune.com or submitting them to: Blast from the Past, P.O. Box 957, Lewiston, ID 83501. Questions? Call Jeanne M. DePaul at (208) 848-2221.
