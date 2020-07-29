Blast from the Past / 1977: Volunteering kept her busy

Myrtle Warren pours a cup of coffee while volunteering during senior citizen activities at the Lewiston Community Center in this photo published in the Feb. 20, 1977, Lewiston Tribune. The Lewiston woman was 77 at the time, and the subject of one of the Elders series of feature stories by longtime Trib reporter Thomas W. Campbell. Warren detailed her volunteer activities which also included working as receptionist at the Luna House Museum in Lewiston and the Asotin County Museum in Asotin. “If I wasn’t doing this, I just wouldn’t know what to do,” she told Campbell. She was born at Syringa, which was almost completely isolated at the time, and during the winters, Campbell wrote, “Syringa was blocked by snow and life consisted of sitting around the fire and learning how to read.” Warren finally got to attend school when the family moved to a ranch on Tahoe Ridge where she entered fourth grade and did her share of ranch work. She and Harry Warren, a schoolteacher, were married in 1920, and eventually moved to Lewiston. Readers who would like to share their historical photos from throughout the region may do so by emailing them to blasts@lmtribune.com or submitting them to: Blast from the Past, P.O. Box 957, Lewiston, ID 83501. Questions? Call Jeanne M. DePaul at (208) 848-2221.
