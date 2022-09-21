Blast from the Past / 1977: She’s crazy for quilting

<text>Clara (Benson) Hoidal poses at her Troy home for this Thomas W. Campbell photo published in the Nov. 27, 1977, Lewiston Tribune. The photo accompanied a story in Campbell’s Elders series, which detailed her life after being born in Minnesota and traveling with her family by covered wagon to a North Dakota homestead. She moved to Idaho after her husband died, and worked as a housekeeper for many years before retiring. Hoidal moved to Troy in 1973 where she kept busy “recycling” items such as old items of clothing she cut into squares for quilting, and old chairs she refinished and recovered. In a recent quilting visit to Spokane where she stayed with relatives, she had a hand in the creation of 28 quilts. “I just want to stay home and make quilts as long as I can,” she told Campbell.</text>
Clara (Benson) Hoidal poses at her Troy home for this Thomas W. Campbell photo published in the Nov. 27, 1977, Lewiston Tribune. The photo accompanied a story in Campbell’s Elders series, which detailed her life after being born in Minnesota and traveling with her family by covered wagon to a North Dakota homestead. She moved to Idaho after her husband died, and worked as a housekeeper for many years before retiring. Hoidal moved to Troy in 1973 where she kept busy “recycling” items such as old items of clothing she cut into squares for quilting, and old chairs she refinished and recovered. In a recent quilting visit to Spokane where she stayed with relatives, she had a hand in the creation of 28 quilts. “I just want to stay home and make quilts as long as I can,” she told Campbell. Readers who would like to share their historical photos (20 years or older) from throughout the region may do so by emailing them to blasts@lmtribune.com or submitting them to: Blast from the Past, P.O. Box 957, Lewiston, ID 83501. Questions? Call Jeanne M. DePaul at (208) 848-2221.