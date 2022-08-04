Blast from the Past / 1977: Saying hello to Chico

Robert Carpenter, owner of Bob's Tropical Fish & Pet Shop in Lewiston, provides a perch for Chico in this photo published on the cover of the Jan. 30, 1977, Lewiston Tribune's business section. According to the accompanying story by longtime reporter George Shreve, Chico is a female Mexican red-head parrot, and functions as a customer greeter at Carpenter's store, along with Freddie, a pet rabbit. Neither Chico or Freddie is for sale, but Carpenter said he had a variety of other pets, including fish that sell for as little as 19 cents each. Readers who would like to share their historical photos (20 years or older) from throughout the region may do so by emailing them to blasts@lmtribune.com or submitting them to: Blast from the Past, P.O. Box 957, Lewiston, ID 83501. Questions? Call Jeanne M. DePaul at (208) 848-2221.
