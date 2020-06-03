Blast from the Past / 1977: Keeping an eye on the water use

Harold Boyd, chief operator at the downtown Lewiston water filtration plant, checks the meters and gauges in this photo published in the June 24, 1977, Lewiston Tribune. This photo by Tribune staff photographer Roy C. Woods accompanied a story by longtime Trib reporter Thomas W. Campbell about the city of Lewiston asking residents to conserve irrigation water. City officials had hoped to cut outdoor water use during daytime hours to allow the reservoirs to recharge and get back to normal volume, so had asked downtown residents to start only watering their lawns and gardens every other day. “The two million gallon reservoir along the 21st Street Grade was the chief beneficiary of (the) cutback in irrigation,” according to the story. A new two million gallon reservoir was under construction at the time, but would not be completed until fall. Readers who would like to share their historical photos from throughout the region may do so by emailing them to blasts@lmtribune.com or submitting them to: Blast from the Past, P.O. Box 957, Lewiston, ID 83501. Questions? Call Jeanne M. DePaul at (208) 848-2221.
Advertisement
Breaking news text alerts
Text LMT to 87940 to receive breaking news alerts/links to your phone. Message and data rates may apply. Text STOP to stop.
Subscriber email options
Sign up to have headlines and breaking news delivered straight to your inbox.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Your guide to the best businesses in the region