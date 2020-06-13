Blast from the Past / 1977: He didn’t owe a dime

Roy Hale stacks firewood at the Lewiston Orchards home where he lived with his daughter in this Roy C. Woods photo published in the April 3, 1977, Lewiston Tribune. The accompanying story by longtime Tribune reporter Thomas W. Campbell was one in his Elders series, and in it Hale talked about his history and current events. He turned 80 years old the day the photo was published, and Campbell wrote, “Hale has been a miner, farmer, trucker, lumber mill worker and caretaker, and he still has a yen to get back into the mountain country where he spent much of his life.” He had struggled through the Great Depression — “I lost my farm and my truck and walked out of there with nothing but a pair of overalls” — but said he had never asked for help and didn’t owe a dime. He did, however, yearn for the life “where you put your pants and a gun on at the same time,” Hale said in the story. He discussed the peach trees he had planted recently, mused about the water shortages they might be facing in a dry summer and, Campbell wrote, bubbled with robust laughter. Readers who would like to share their historical photos from throughout the region may do so by emailing them to blasts@lmtribune.com or submitting them to: Blast from the Past, P.O. Box 957, Lewiston, ID 83501. Questions? Call Jeanne M. DePaul at (208) 848-2221.
