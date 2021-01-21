Blast from the Past / 1977: At almost 90, a life well-lived

Emma Hollenbeck, just days shy of her 90th birthday, poses with some needlework in her Lewiston home in this photo published in the May 1, 1977, Lewiston Tribune. She talked to longtime reporter Thomas W. Campbell for one in his series of Elders columns, and described how she and her family fled South Dakota when she was a young teen. Worms and grasshoppers that ate everything in their path is what drove her family to leave: “They eat everything. There ain’t nothing left behind him, nothing to harvest,” she said in the story. After she was grown and married, she and her late husband moved around a lot, settling on a North Dakota homestead. “I had a garden and raised kids,” she said. “One right after the other. They are wonderful little things ... .” During the Depression they moved on to Tekoa and eventually followed their son to Lewiston in 1943, where they stayed. Readers who would like to share their historical photos (20 years or older) from throughout the region may do so by emailing them to blasts@lmtribune.com or submitting them to: Blast from the Past, P.O. Box 957, Lewiston, ID 83501. Questions? Call Jeanne M. DePaul at (208) 848-2221.
Advertisement
Breaking news text alerts
Text LMT to 87940 to receive breaking news alerts/links to your phone. Message and data rates may apply. Text STOP to stop.
Subscriber email options
Sign up to have headlines and breaking news delivered straight to your inbox.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Your guide to the best businesses in the region
Bulletin
Online Poll
Do you still have your Christmas lights up?
You voted: