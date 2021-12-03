Gisella Brown shows the grapevines growing in her Clarkston yard in this Roy C. Woods photo published in the Oct. 2, 1977, Lewiston Tribune. The accompanying story was written by Thomas W. Campbell, one in his Elders series, and Brown talked about how her early ambition was to be an actress. “What has Mary Pickford got that I haven’t got?” Brown asked, as she pirouetted in her living room. She grew up in Orofino and after marrying, she and her husband, Maynard Brown, settled in Lewiston, but he died in 1935 in a work accident. She later worked with her father at a hardware store in Orofino where she said one of her specialties was collecting overdue bills. Readers who would like to share their historical photos (20 years or older) from throughout the region may do so by emailing them to blasts@lmtribune.com or submitting them to: Blast from the Past, P.O. Box 957, Lewiston, ID 83501. Questions? Call Jeanne M. DePaul at (208) 848-2221.
Blast from the Past / 1977: Ambitions of life on the stage
