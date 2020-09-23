Maxine Weber holds the fresh bounty of a day’s picking from her north Lewiston garden in this photo by Trib staffer Douglas K. Evans published in the Sept. 1, 1977, Lewiston Tribune. The accompanying story by longtime Trib columnist Sula Keeling told of Weber’s kitchen garden which, at the time of her visit, was “lush with tomatoes, corn, zucchini, crook neck squash, potatoes, eggplant, onions and bell peppers.” She also maintained a number of bountiful fruit trees, including peach (which had produced 94 pounds of fruit), transparent apple, pear and Italian prune. Because, as Keeling wrote, “There seems to be no way to grow just the right amount of zucchini,” several of the recipes published with the column featured the ubiquitous summer squash as the main ingredient, including Zucchini Bread and Fiesta Zucchini-Tomato Casserole. Readers who would like to share their historical photos (20 years or older) from throughout the region may do so by emailing them to blasts@lmtribune.com or submitting them to: Blast from the Past, P.O. Box 957, Lewiston, ID 83501. Questions? Call Jeanne M. DePaul at (208) 848-2221.
Blast from the Past / 1977: A late-summer harvest in north Lewiston
