Blast from the Past / 1976: The day the Steamboat Jean arrived

John A.K. Barker of Lewiston smiles in satisfaction in front of the sternwheeler Steamboat Jean anchored near Hells Gate State Park in Lewiston in this Barry Kough photo published in the Oct. 17, 1976, Lewiston Tribune. Barker was a co-chairman of the Steamboat Jean Committee, according to the accompanying story, and had been one of the speakers the morning of Oct. 16 at the Port of Clarkston at a brief welcoming ceremony when the donated steamboat had arrived from Portland. Marcus J. Ware, president of the Luna House Historical Society in Lewiston, also spoke. There was a slight delay after the ceremony when the Interstate Bridge attendant had to be summoned from his home in Asotin to raise the bridge so the sternwheeler and tugboat pushing it could pass under and continue up the Snake River to the park. Elmer Earl of Lewiston, a captain for Rivers Navigation Co., piloted the Jean to its temporary berthing near the park. At the time, according to the story, the eventual plan was for the sternwheeler to be permanently berthed at Hells Gate Marina. Readers who would like to share their historical photos from throughout the region may do so by emailing them to blasts@lmtribune.com or submitting them to: Blast from the Past, P.O. Box 957, Lewiston, ID 83501. Questions? Call Jeanne M. DePaul at (208) 848-2221.
