Blast from the Past / 1976: Sculpted bears on display

Richard Hermann, a new graduate of Lewiston High School, adjusts his sculptures in this photo taken by Roy C. Woods and published in the June 19, 1976, Lewiston Tribune. Hermann was exhibiting his bronze sculptures of bears at Clarkston’s Valley Art Center, according to the photo caption, and the pieces had won an Idaho state citation for high school art work. Hermann earned a scholarship from the Lewis-Clark Art Association as the outstanding art student in the area during the past school year, according to the caption. Readers who would like to share their historical photos from throughout the region may do so by emailing them to blasts@lmtribune.com or submitting them to: Blast from the Past, P.O. Box 957, Lewiston, ID 83501. Questions? Call Jeanne M. DePaul at (208) 848-2221.
Advertisement
Breaking news text alerts
Text LMT to 87940 to receive breaking news alerts/links to your phone. Message and data rates may apply. Text STOP to stop.
Subscriber email options
Sign up to have headlines and breaking news delivered straight to your inbox.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Your guide to the best businesses in the region