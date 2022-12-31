Blast from the Past / 1976: Painting scenes from early Latah County

Troy artist and historian Ann Driscoll and Warren S. Owens, University of Idaho director of libraries, look at one of her paintings on the UI campus in Moscow in this photo published in the July 31, 1976, Lewiston Tribune. Driscoll, a historian, had recently loaned 13 paintings she had done depicting scenes from early Latah County to the UI Library. Historical anecdotes, maps of the depicted scenes and signed affidavits attesting to the paintings' details accompany the works, which will become part of the UI Library's Special Collections, according to an accompanying story. Some of the collection was exhibited for a month in the Boise office of Idaho Gov. Cecil D. Andrus. Readers who would like to share their historical photos (20 years or older) from throughout the region may do so by emailing them to blasts@lmtribune.com or submitting them to: Blast from the Past, P.O. Box 957, Lewiston, ID 83501. Questions? Call Jeanne M. DePaul at (208) 848-2221.
