Blast from the Past / 1976: Memories shared through old photos

Kelly Long holds one of his photos toward the camera as he sorts through some of the memorable images he kept in old cigar boxes in his tiny Lewiston cabin in this photo published in the May 9, 1976, Lewiston Tribune. The photo accompanied one in the Elders series of stories by longtime Tribune reporter, Thomas W. Campbell. Long was 82 and had been born in Missouri toward the end of the prior century. He said he rode the rails as a teen, crisscrossing the West on freight trains and landed in La Grande, Ore., where he worked on a cattle ranch owned by Oregon Gov. Walter Pierce. After moving to Lewiston, he worked as a sheepherder along the Snake and Salmon rivers, as well as many years at both the Lewis-Clark and Bollinger hotels. The photos he shared with Campbell included a few faded images of his long-ago family and more recent ones of fishing trips with friends. Readers who would like to share their historical photos from throughout the region may do so by emailing them to blasts@lmtribune.com or submitting them to: Blast from the Past, P.O. Box 957, Lewiston, ID 83501. Questions? Call Jeanne M. DePaul at (208) 848-2221.
