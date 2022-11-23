Blast from the Past / 1976: For him, farming was better than teaching

I.V. Longeteig poses in his Lewiston home with his wife Frances in this Roy C. Woods photo published in the Oct. 3, 1976, Lewiston Tribune. The photo accompanied an Elders series story by Trib reporter Thomas W. Campbell in which Longeteig, born in Norway, told of coming to the U.S. with his parents at age 3. When he was 5, they moved to Latah County. He attended college in Oregon, where he met his wife (they were married in 1912), and taught school for a few years before realizing it wasn't for him. "It's (teaching) too hard on the nerves. Farming is just right," he said. Farming in Lewis County, he started out well because the price of white beans went up during World War I. "I thought I might get 2.5 cents a pound, but on account of the war, the price went to 8.5 cents." Readers who would like to share their historical photos (20 years or older) from throughout the region may do so by emailing them to blasts@lmtribune.com or submitting them to: Blast from the Past, P.O. Box 957, Lewiston, ID 83501. Questions? Call Jeanne M. DePaul at (208) 848-2221.
I.V. Longeteig poses in his Lewiston home with his wife Frances in this Roy C. Woods photo published in the Oct. 3, 1976, Lewiston Tribune. The photo accompanied an Elders series story by Trib reporter Thomas W. Campbell in which Longeteig, born in Norway, told of coming to the U.S. with his parents at age 3. When he was 5, they moved to Latah County. He attended college in Oregon, where he met his wife (they were married in 1912), and taught school for a few years before realizing it wasn’t for him. “It’s (teaching) too hard on the nerves. Farming is just right,” he said. Farming in Lewis County, he started out well because the price of white beans went up during World War I. “I thought I might get 2.5 cents a pound, but on account of the war, the price went to 8.5 cents.” Readers who would like to share their historical photos (20 years or older) from throughout the region may do so by emailing them to blasts@lmtribune.com or submitting them to: Blast from the Past, P.O. Box 957, Lewiston, ID 83501. Questions? Call Jeanne M. DePaul at (208) 848-2221.