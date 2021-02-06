Members of the Deary High School FHA assembled to have their club photo taken for publication in the school’s 1976 yearbook. They are (back row from left) Carol Poe, Jana Brenning, Nancy Anderson, Shelly Hanson, Debbie Wood, Crystal Batey, Kathy Ward, Dellrae Nelson, Linda Winn, Mrs. Carlson; (middle row) Julie Bull, Dawn Waldron, Lynda Boles, Donna Byers, Sheila Shook, Jean Saunders, Julie Dorendorf, Nancy Lohman; (front row) Cindy Pointon, Lynda Ailor, Renee George, Malissa Proctor, Nancy Way, Dalaina Kellom, Lynne Brazington, Vicki Anderson. This photo was submitted by Karen Eggers of Bovill. Readers who would like to share their historical photos (20 years or older) from throughout the region may do so by emailing them to blasts@lmtribune.com or submitting them to: Blast from the Past, P.O. Box 957, Lewiston, ID 83501. Questions? Call Jeanne M. DePaul at (208) 848-2221.Readers who would like to share their historical photos (20 years or older) from throughout the region may do so by emailing them to blasts@lmtribune.com or submitting them to: Blast from the Past, P.O. Box 957, Lewiston, ID 83501. Questions? Call Jeanne M. DePaul at (208) 848-2221.
Blast from the Past / 1976: Deary High School FHA students
Advertisement
Breaking news text alerts
Text LMT to 87940 to receive breaking news alerts/links to your phone. Message and data rates may apply. Text STOP to stop.
Subscriber email options
Sign up to have headlines and breaking news delivered straight to your inbox.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.