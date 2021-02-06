Blast from the Past / 1976: Deary High School FHA students
Submitted by Karen Eggers of Bovill

Members of the Deary High School FHA assembled to have their club photo taken for publication in the school's 1976 yearbook. They are (back row from left) Carol Poe, Jana Brenning, Nancy Anderson, Shelly Hanson, Debbie Wood, Crystal Batey, Kathy Ward, Dellrae Nelson, Linda Winn, Mrs. Carlson; (middle row) Julie Bull, Dawn Waldron, Lynda Boles, Donna Byers, Sheila Shook, Jean Saunders, Julie Dorendorf, Nancy Lohman; (front row) Cindy Pointon, Lynda Ailor, Renee George, Malissa Proctor, Nancy Way, Dalaina Kellom, Lynne Brazington, Vicki Anderson. This photo was submitted by Karen Eggers of Bovill. Readers who would like to share their historical photos (20 years or older) from throughout the region may do so by emailing them to blasts@lmtribune.com or submitting them to: Blast from the Past, P.O. Box 957, Lewiston, ID 83501. Questions? Call Jeanne M. DePaul at (208) 848-2221.

