Four people light up the stage of the Lewiston Civic Theatre as they officially burn the building’s mortgage in this Glenn Cruickshank photo published in the June 5, 1976, Lewiston Tribune. Those participating in the symbolic event, where the paper was burned to ashes on a silver tray, are (from left) Harry Wall, Vera N. White, Patricia Butts and Idaho Gov. Cecil Andrus, according to the accompanying caption and story. Wall, a longtime Lewiston business owner, was a contributor to the LCT and his was one of the signatures on the mortgage. White was chairwoman of the theater’s fundraising committee while Butts was president of the LCT board of directors. The ceremony took place before the theater’s opening-night performance of “Oklahoma!” before a crowded house of nearly 400 in the auditorium, according to the story. Readers who would like to share their historical photos from throughout the region may do so by emailing them to blasts@lmtribune.com or submitting them to: Blast from the Past, P.O. Box 957, Lewiston, ID 83501. Questions? Call Jeanne M. DePaul at (208) 848-2221.
Blast from the Past / 1976: A celebratory burning of the mortgage
Advertisement
Breaking news text alerts
Text LMT to 87940 to receive breaking news alerts/links to your phone. Message and data rates may apply. Text STOP to stop.
Subscriber email options
Sign up to have headlines and breaking news delivered straight to your inbox.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Your guide to the best businesses in the region