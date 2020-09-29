Rosalea Sutton stands outside the door of the Pacific Northwest Bell offices in downtown Lewiston as she holds open the new telephone book for the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley to display the cover in this photo taken in 1975. The photo was taken by Doug Smith, of Lewiston, who worked at the phone company office as a co-worker of Sutton at the time. The directory cover showed the likenesses of 32 historical, mythical and contemporary Americans using the telephone as drawn by artist Stanley Meltzoff, according to a story that accompanied the photo when it was published in the July 10, 1975, edition of the Lewis County Herald. The cover commemorated the 100th anniversary of the telephone. Sutton, a graduate of Kendrick High School, worked for the phone company in Lewiston before transferring in 1980, and retired in 1996 from U.S. West Communications in Spokane. She now lives in St. Maries. Readers who would like to share their historical photos (20 years or older) from throughout the region may do so by emailing them to blasts@lmtribune.com or submitting them to: Blast from the Past, P.O. Box 957, Lewiston, ID 83501. Questions? Call Jeanne M. DePaul at (208) 848-2221.
Blast from the Past / 1975: Showing off the cover of the new phone book
