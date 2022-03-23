At a 1975 reunion of the Ladies Aid group at Bovill Presbyterian Church, five women who were longtime members of the group gathered on the church’s steps for a photo. They are, front row from left, Frances Campbell and Louise McDonald; and back row from left, Nell Smith, Luzelle Musch and Kate Waldron. The photo was taken and submitted by Karen Eggers, of Bovill. Readers who would like to share their historical photos (20 years or older) from throughout the region may do so by emailing them to blasts@lmtribune.com or submitting them to: Blast from the Past, P.O. Box 957, Lewiston, ID 83501. Questions? Call Jeanne M. DePaul at (208) 848-2221.
Blast from the Past / 1975: Ladies Aid group at Bovill church
