Russie Hastings slices a loaf of her signature wheat bread in her Lewiston kitchen in this photo published in the Jan. 16, 1975, Lewiston Tribune. The photo was accompanied by a story by longtime Tribune food writer Sula Keeling in which Hastings told of how she purchased Montana hard wheat in bulk and ground it — using an electric grinder — into flour to use in her recipes. She and her family preferred its nutty flavor to regular white flour, and she baked all the family bread using the wheat flour. Hastings shared several recipes for the story including Whole Wheat Yeast Waffles, Cherry Nut Bread, Applesauce Cookies and Blueberry Brown Betty. Readers who would like to share their historical photos (20 years or older) from throughout the region may do so by emailing them to blasts@lmtribune.com or submitting them to: Blast from the Past, P.O. Box 957, Lewiston, ID 83501. Questions? Call Jeanne M. DePaul at (208) 848-2221.
Blast from the Past / 1975: Grinding the wheat to bake her bread
