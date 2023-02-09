Blast from the Past / 1975: Almost ready to observe the skies

Elmer Reeves, of Clarkston, works on attaching sheet metal to the rotating dome of an observatory on the Lewiston campus of Lewis-Clark State College in this Jack Imel photo published in the April 14, 1975, Lewiston Tribune. Reeves was one of four men constructing the observatory as a memorial to the late Frank J. Moser, who died in 1971. Telescopes which had been owned by Moser were to be installed in the observatory, according to an accompanying story. According to Steven Branting, a Lewiston historian and retired educator, the building and telescopes eventually were moved to a site near the Lewiston Roundup grounds in 1992 after light pollution made its use at LCSC impractical. Readers who would like to share their historical photos (20 years or older) from throughout the region may do so by emailing them to blasts@lmtribune.com or submitting them to: Blast from the Past, P.O. Box 957, Lewiston, ID 83501. Questions? Call Jeanne M. DePaul at (208) 848-2221.
