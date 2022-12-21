Blast from the Past / 1975: A Christmas cactus of epic size

Mrs. Victor Haag shows off the large Christmas cactus she tends on the glass-enclosed porch are her home along Hatwai Road in North Lewiston in this photo published in the Jan. 19, 1975, Lewiston Tribune. It accompanied a gardening column by Shirley Lyons describing the plant as "dripping with carmine-colored blooms, two or three inches long. The texture of these flowers is delicate, almost transparent, and very silky, as are the fine reddish stamen filaments." Other plants Haag tended on her porch included an Easter cactus, a grapefruit grown from seed and a five-inch tall Norway pine that started as a one-inch pine given to her by her grandchildren. Readers who would like to share their historical photos (20 years or older) from throughout the region may do so by emailing them to blasts@lmtribune.com or submitting them to: Blast from the Past, P.O. Box 957, Lewiston, ID 83501. Questions? Call Jeanne M. DePaul at (208) 848-2221.
Mrs. Victor Haag shows off the large Christmas cactus she tends on the glass-enclosed porch at her home along Hatwai Road in North Lewiston in this photo published in the Jan. 19, 1975, Lewiston Tribune. It accompanied a gardening column by Shirley Lyons describing the plant as “dripping with carmine-colored blooms, two or three inches long. The texture of these flowers is delicate, almost transparent, and very silky, as are the fine reddish stamen filaments.” Other plants Haag tended on her porch included an Easter cactus, a grapefruit grown from seed and a 5-inch tall Norway pine that started as a 1-inch pine given to her by her grandchildren. Readers who would like to share their historical photos (20 years or older) from throughout the region may do so by emailing them to blasts@lmtribune.com or submitting them to: Blast from the Past, P.O. Box 957, Lewiston, ID 83501. Questions? Call Jeanne M. DePaul at (208) 848-2221.