Blast from the Past / 1974: Pretty good at cooking for crowds

Alma Betts is pictured in her Southwick kitchen in this photo published in the April 4, 1974, Lewiston Tribune. The photo accompanied a story by Tribune correspondent Millie Corkill who wrote of Betts experiences in cooking for crowds. As a farm wife, Betts had cooked for her family plus farmworkers, and after her husband died, “she turned her home into a boarding place for the aged,” according to the story. “ ‘Of course, cooking for the elderlies,’ she said with a smile, ‘is a little different than cooking for farm hands and loggers.’ ” In addition to her full-time job, she enjoyed hobbies like gardening and corresponding for two newspapers, and was a member of the Southwick Community Homemakers Club. Some of the recipes she shared with readers included Calico Ham Casserole, Hot Milk and Butter Cake, and German Filled Pancakes. Readers who would like to share their historical photos (20 years or older) from throughout the region may do so by emailing them to blasts@lmtribune.com or submitting them to: Blast from the Past, P.O. Box 957, Lewiston, ID 83501. Questions? Call Jeanne M. DePaul at (208) 848-2221.
Alma Betts is pictured in her Southwick kitchen in this photo published in the April 4, 1974, Lewiston Tribune. The photo accompanied a story by Tribune correspondent Millie Corkill who wrote of Betts experiences in cooking for crowds. As a farm wife, Betts had cooked for her family plus farmworkers, and after her husband died, “she turned her home into a boarding placed for the aged,” according to the story. “ ‘Of course, cooking for the elderlies,’ she said with a smile, ‘is a little different than cooking for farm hands and loggers.’ “ In addition to her full-time job, she enjoyed hobbies like gardening and corresponding for two newspapers, and was a member of the Southwick Community Homemakers Club. Some of the recipes she shared with readers included Calico Ham Casserole, Hot Milk and Butter Cake, and German Filled Pancakes. Readers who would like to share their historical photos (20 years or older) from throughout the region may do so by emailing them to blasts@lmtribune.com or submitting them to: Blast from the Past, P.O. Box 957, Lewiston, ID 83501. Questions? Call Jeanne M. DePaul at (208) 848-2221.