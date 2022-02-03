Ron and Sue Brown stand in front of the McDonald’s along 21st Street in Lewiston in this photo published in the business section of the Nov. 22, 1974, Lewiston Tribune. The couple, who had moved to Lewiston from Nebraska, had just purchased the restaurant and taken over operations, according to an accompanying story. They planned an addition of about 100 seats, and hoped to complete the work by January. Readers who would like to share their historical photos (20 years or older) from throughout the region may do so by emailing them to blasts@lmtribune.com or submitting them to: Blast from the Past, P.O. Box 957, Lewiston, ID 83501. Questions? Call Jeanne M. DePaul at (208) 848-2221.
Blast from the Past / 1974: New restaurant owners take the reins
