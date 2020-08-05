Blast from the Past / 1974: Long-haul trucker heads out again

Dick Wassink of Clarkston, a long-haul truck driver, settles himself behind the wheel of his big diesel rig as he prepares to leave Lewiston with another load of cedar products bound for California in this photo published in the Feb. 20, 1974, Lewiston Tribune. The photo accompanied a story by longtime Tribune reporter Hall Hollister in which Wassink talked about his recent experiences during a long haul through the American Southwest. Because of a strike by independent truckers and the early 1970s petroleum shortage, Wassink reported locating fuel for his big rig was often a challenge on the trip. At one point, he said in the story, he had to drive 40 miles out of his way to fill up his rig with fuel. Readers who would like to share their historical photos from throughout the region may do so by emailing them to blasts@lmtribune.com or submitting them to: Blast from the Past, P.O. Box 957, Lewiston, ID 83501. Questions? Call Jeanne M. DePaul at (208) 848-2221.
