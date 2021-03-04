With the use of pneumatic drills and other equipment, workers destruct the old Spalding Bridge in this photo published in the Feb. 28, 1973, Lewiston Tribune. The new bridge across the Clearwater River had been opened to U.S. Highway 12 traffic a week earlier, causing this old bridge and 3 miles of highway on the south shore of the river to be removed from the state’s highway system, according to the photo caption. An accompanying story reported that archaeological research on the Spalding Mission was planned beginning in April to locate building sites on the grounds with the coordination of the Nez Perce National Historical Park at Spalding. Readers who would like to share their historical photos (20 years or older) from throughout the region may do so by emailing them to blasts@lmtribune.com or submitting them to: Blast from the Past, P.O. Box 957, Lewiston, ID 83501. Questions? Call Jeanne M. DePaul at (208) 848-2221.
Blast from the Past / 1973: Time for an old bridge to come down
