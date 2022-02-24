The faculty and staff of Juliaetta Elementary School gathered for their Leo’s Studio photo on the steps at the front of the school for the 1972-73 academic year. The photo includes the teachers, school secretary, cook and principal. They are, front row from left: Bessie Kolvia, Betty Jabbora (first grade teacher), David Jones (fifth grade), Norren S., Linda M.; back row: Donna Cope, Sherly Helsely, Darrell Manfull (principal), Jeanne Bob, Janice Jones. This photo was submitted by Betty Peters, of Lewiston, the daughter of Betty Jabbora, who died in 2013. Readers who would like to share their historical photos (20 years or older) from throughout the region may do so by emailing them to blasts@lmtribune.com or submitting them to: Blast from the Past, P.O. Box 957, Lewiston, ID 83501. Questions? Call Jeanne M. DePaul at (208) 848-2221.
Blast from the Past / 1973: Juliaetta Elementary School faculty and staff
Advertisement
Newsletter options
Sign up to have headlines and breaking news delivered straight to your inbox.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Breaking news text alerts
Text LMT to 55678 to receive breaking news alerts/links to your phone. Message and data rates may apply. Text STOP to stop.
Your guide to the best businesses in the region