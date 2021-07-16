Ida Newman points to a specimen of Oregon grape in this photo published in the July 8, 1973, Lewiston Tribune. It was among many flowers dried, mounted and hung along the dining room wall of the Hill and Valley Garden Clubhouse in Kendrick, according to the accompanying column by Shirley Lyons, a freelance garden columnist in the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley for the Trib. Newman was chairwoman of the club’s wildflower committee, and she said members had gathered, pressed and mounted 120 specimens to rotate, because of space limitations, on display in the clubhouse. Other members of Newman’s committee were Donna Weyen, Marjorie Wilken, Margaret Craig and Elaine Weyen. Readers who would like to share their historical photos (20 years or older) from throughout the region may do so by emailing them to blasts@lmtribune.com or submitting them to: Blast from the Past, P.O. Box 957, Lewiston, ID 83501. Questions? Call Jeanne M. DePaul at (208) 848-2221.
Blast from the Past / 1973: Club collects plant specimens
