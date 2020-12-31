Robbi Wilkerson smiles while holding an armful of flowers after being crowned Clarkston High School homecoming queen in this photo published in the Oct. 13, 1973, Lewiston Tribune. Wilkerson was chosen as queen between halves of the Oct. 12 Clarkston-Cheney football game at Adams Field in Clarkston, according to the story published with the photo. Wilkerson and five homecoming princesses paraded through Clarkston before the game on two decorated floats while members of the football team rode in a decorated truck, and other “high school students wound their way down the street in a long serpentine,” according to the story. Clarkston won the homecoming game, 28-21. Readers who would like to share their historical photos (20 years or older) from throughout the region may do so by emailing them to blasts@lmtribune.com or submitting them to: Blast from the Past, P.O. Box 957, Lewiston, ID 83501. Questions? Call Jeanne M. DePaul at (208) 848-2221.
Blast from the Past / 1973: Clarkston’s homecoming queen
