Blast from the Past / 1973: Baking for a family of 12

Eleanor Ellis sifts flour into a bowl in her Lewiston kitchen in this photo published in the Jan. 11, 1973, Lewiston Tribune. The photo accompanied a column by food reporter Sula Keeling, and was focused on the homemaker’s need to cook for a family of 12. At the time of the story, her name was Eleanor VonTersch, and she told of how her family preferred homemade dishes to mixes or other packaged foods. “I bake 30 to 50 dozen cookies a week and the family likes pancakes for breakfast at least five mornings,” she said. The family raised a good deal of their own garden produce, canning between 400 and 600 quarts of fruits and vegetables each summer, according to the story, and regularly won a number of ribbons at the Nez Perce County Fair each fall. Some of the recipes she shared with Keeling for her column included Sugar Cookies, Easy Spaghetti Bake and Hobo Bread. Ellis now lives in Clarkston and this photo was submitted by her daughter, JoElla Bromund, of Lewiston. Readers who would like to share their historical photos (20 years or older) from throughout the region may do so by emailing them to blasts@lmtribune.com or submitting them to: Blast from the Past, P.O. Box 957, Lewiston, ID 83501. Questions? Call Jeanne M. DePaul at (208) 848-2221.
