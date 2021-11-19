Jerry Sonnen, of Cottonwood, stands on the sandy shore as he holds up two nice steelhead he caught about one mile downstream of the Rice Creek Bridge in this 1972 photo. Sonnen was fishing on the Salmon River with his brother, Jim Sonnen, and Eddie Anderson, of Juliaetta, who submitted this photo. Readers who would like to share their historical photos (20 years or older) from throughout the region may do so by emailing them to blasts@lmtribune.com or submitting them to: Blast from the Past, P.O. Box 957, Lewiston, ID 83501. Questions? Call Jeanne M. DePaul at (208) 848-2221.
Blast from the Past / 1972: Proudly displaying his steelhead catch
