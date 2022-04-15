Blast from the Past / 1972: Harvest time in the Lewiston Orchards

Donald A. Thomas holds a stalk of Brussels sprouts he’s harvested from his Lewiston Orchards garden in this photo published in the Home & Gardens section of the March 17, 1972, Lewiston Tribune. An accompanying story by Shirley Lyons described Thomas’ large garden, where he grew 21 varieties of vegetables using organic methods. Thomas said, “Without a doubt, vegetables have a much better flavor when organically grown ... .” Each year, he tills in cow and horse manure and said, “After 10 or 12 years of gardening, my ground is so friable and rich in humus that the weeds pull out easily.” Near his garden, he maintained a row of 14 dwarf fruit trees. Readers who would like to share their historical photos (20 years or older) from throughout the region may do so by emailing them to blasts@lmtribune.com or submitting them to: Blast from the Past, P.O. Box 957, Lewiston, ID 83501. Questions? Call Jeanne M. DePaul at (208) 848-2221.

 Lewiston Tribune

