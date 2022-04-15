Donald A. Thomas holds a stalk of Brussels sprouts he’s harvested from his Lewiston Orchards garden in this photo published in the Home & Gardens section of the March 17, 1972, Lewiston Tribune. An accompanying story by Shirley Lyons described Thomas’ large garden where he grew 21 varieties of vegetables using organic methods. Thomas said, “Without a doubt, vegetables have a much better flavor when organically grown ... .” Each year, he tills in cow and horse manure and said, “After 10 or 12 years of gardening, my ground is so friable and rich in humus that the weeds pull out easily ... .” Near his garden he maintained a row of 14 dwarf fruit trees. Readers who would like to share their historical photos (20 years or older) from throughout the region may do so by emailing them to blasts@lmtribune.com or submitting them to: Blast from the Past, P.O. Box 957, Lewiston, ID 83501. Questions? Call Jeanne M. DePaul at (208) 848-2221.
Blast from the Past / 1972: Harvest time in the Lewiston Orchards
Advertisement
Newsletter options
Sign up to have headlines and breaking news delivered straight to your inbox.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Breaking news text alerts
Text LMT to 55678 to receive breaking news alerts/links to your phone. Message and data rates may apply. Text STOP to stop.
Your guide to the best businesses in the region
Bulletin
Online Poll
What is your favorite Easter candy?
You voted: