Ivan B. Duran, of Clarkston, poses behind the counter of his Lewiston pharmacy in this photo published in the March 19, 1972, Lewiston Tribune. Duran’s Pharmacy was located along “old Sixth Street,” and the pharmacist was featured in a story by reporter Alice Moore because he was planning to sell his store’s stock and prescription list, and close his business. He had come to Lewiston in 1930 to work as a pharmacist for Wright’s Drug, later buying the business and renaming it. In the story, he recalled when pharmacists made their own pills: “We rolled pills out and chopped them off at short intervals, like you slice off rolled cookie dough.” Readers who would like to share their historical photos (20 years or older) from throughout the region may do so by emailing them to blasts@lmtribune.com or submitting them to: Blast from the Past, P.O. Box 957, Lewiston, ID 83501. Questions? Call Jeanne M. DePaul at (208) 848-2221.
Blast from the Past / 1972: Getting out of the pharmacy business
