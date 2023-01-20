Blast from the Past / 1972: Four gardens in Lewiston

While standing on a bridge near a waterfall, Goldie Reeves tends some of the many plants in her Lewiston garden in this photo published in the Sept. 10, 1972, Lewiston Tribune. The accompanying column by Shirley Lyons describes the many features Goldie and Duane Reeves created in the four distinct gardens at their home, including many inspired by Japanese culture. They included a variety of rock walls and fences, a rock garden, a deck, a patio, a fountain and a recirculating waterfall, pool and bridge. The many plants include a variety of trees (mainly evergreens), ivy, sedums and succulents. "It is an easy-care garden; the chief work is mowing the wide expanse of lawn between the borders." Readers who would like to share their historical photos (20 years or older) from throughout the region may do so by emailing them to blasts@lmtribune.com or submitting them to: Blast from the Past, P.O. Box 957, Lewiston, ID 83501. Questions? Call Jeanne M. DePaul at (208) 848-2221.
