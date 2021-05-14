This view of the Clearwater River through Lewiston, and the Lewiston Orchards was taken in 1972 by Kurt Blume of Genesee. Blume says he took the photo from one of the turnouts near the top of what is now called the Old Spiral Highway which was, in 1972, designated U.S Highway 95. The current Highway 95 on the Lewiston Hill opened five years later in 1977, replacing the old highway. Readers who would like to share their historical photos (20 years or older) from throughout the region may do so by emailing them to blasts@lmtribune.com or submitting them to: Blast from the Past, P.O. Box 957, Lewiston, ID 83501. Questions? Call Jeanne M. DePaul at (208) 848-2221.
Blast from the Past / 1972: A view from the Old Spiral Highway
