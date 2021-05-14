Blast from the Past / 1972: A view from the Old Spiral Highway

Submitted by Kurt Blume of Genesee This view of the Clearwater River, with Lewiston and the Lewiston Orchards to the south, was taken in 1972 by Kurt Blume of Genesee. Blume says he took the photo from one of the turnouts near the top of what is now called the Old Spiral Highway, which in 1972, was designated U.S Highway 95. The current Highway 95 on the Lewiston Hill opened five years later in 1977, replacing the old highway. Readers who would like to share their historical photos (20 years or older) from throughout the region may do so by emailing them to blasts@lmtribune.com or submitting them to: Blast from the Past, P.O. Box 957, Lewiston, ID 83501. Questions? Call Jeanne M. DePaul at (208) 848-2221.

