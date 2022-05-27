Blast from the Past / 1971: Taking a barefoot bareback ride

Melvin Heuett keeps a hand on Dynamite’s bridle while two of his daughters, Michelle, in back, and Sherry go for a horseback ride in this 1971 photo taken on his farm and ranch in Jacks Canyon at Lenore. Melvin, who now lives in Lewiston, was born and raised in Culdesac, and farmed and ranched in Lenore for many years. He celebrated his 80th birthday in March. Michelle Heuett-Fluckiger now lives in Culdesac and writes that Dynamite “was the most gentle horse I have ever seen. We would crawl under his belly and hop on him from a fence with no bridle or saddle.” Sherry Platt now lives in Stanwood, Wash. Readers who would like to share their historical photos (20 years or older) from throughout the region may do so by emailing them to blasts@lmtribune.com or submitting them to: Blast from the Past, P.O. Box 957, Lewiston, ID 83501. Questions? Call Jeanne M. DePaul at (208) 848-2221.

 Submitted by Michelle Heuett-Fluckiger, of Culdesac

