Judy Grimes sits at her desk in the office of Lewis-Clark Legal Services in Lewiston in this photo published in the Jan. 10, 1971, Lewiston Tribune. Grimes was about to take over as the agency’s director, and longtime Trib reporter Hal Hollister wrote a feature story about her and her new job. “Many of the cases we handle are really minor -- but they’re not minor to the person involved,” Grimes said. The agency had been established in Lewiston in 1968, with the aim of providing free legal service for low-income people. Readers who would like to share their historical photos (20 years or older) from throughout the region may do so by emailing them to blasts@lmtribune.com or submitting them to: Blast from the Past, P.O. Box 957, Lewiston, ID 83501. Questions? Call Jeanne M. DePaul at (208) 848-2221.
Blast from the Past / 1971: Ready to help with legal services
Advertisement
Breaking news text alerts
Text LMT to 55678 to receive breaking news alerts/links to your phone. Message and data rates may apply. Text STOP to stop.
Subscriber email options
Sign up to have headlines and breaking news delivered straight to your inbox.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Your guide to the best businesses in the region