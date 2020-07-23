B.F. “Bill” Hughes, a movie projectionist in Lewiston for most of his life, keeps an eye on the projector at the Lewiston Orchards Auto Theater in this photo published in the June 27, 1971, Lewiston Tribune. Hughes, who had worked in that field since the mid-1920s, spoke with longtime Trib reporter Hal Hollister for a feature story, and said, “Times have changed in this business as it has in all others. Compared with the stuff we have to work with now, the equipment we used in the days of silent movies was pretty primitive.” In the story, Hughes discussed the danger of fires from the highly flammable nitrate film and the innovative advertising done by theater owners to create interest in the movies being shown. Hughs didn’t even manage to escape the profession while serving on Guadalcanal in the U.S. Army during World War II. He related a story about being “drafted to set up a 15-millimeter theater for 14th Corps Headquarters,” and later setting up two other theaters before being discharged in November 1945. Readers who would like to share their historical photos from throughout the region may do so by emailing them to blasts@lmtribune.com or submitting them to: Blast from the Past, P.O. Box 957, Lewiston, ID 83501. Questions? Call Jeanne M. DePaul at (208) 848-2221.
Blast from the Past / 1971: He put the flickering lights on the silver screen
