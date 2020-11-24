Mary Ann Kuther of Cottonwood took this photo of the Cottonwood Butte Lookout cabin in August 1971 when she and her sister drove to see it. When she was a teenager, Kuther’s father, Clarence Cheyney, an educator on the Camas Prairie, spent the summers of 1956 and ‘57 working on fire watch at the lookout. During those summers, his family stayed at their home in Ferdinand, Kuther reports, and drove to visit him at the lookout on Sunday to bring him water and other supplies. Cheyney wrote an essay about his time spent in the lookout, which was about five miles west of Cottonwood at an elevation of 5,733 feet. He noted the modern cabin had electricity, and as fire lookout, he had to learn to distinguish real smoke from road dust or fog. The most exciting time, he wrote, was when a severe lightning storm hit. Kuther wrote during one of her family’s visits, they experienced a “lot of close lightning strikes so Dad was up all night to spot any fires.” The lookout cabin is no longer standing. Readers who would like to share their historical photos (20 years or older) from throughout the region may do so by emailing them to blasts@lmtribune.com or submitting them to: Blast from the Past, P.O. Box 957, Lewiston, ID 83501. Questions? Call Jeanne M. DePaul at (208) 848-2221.
Blast from the Past / 1971: A view of the Cottonwood Butte Lookout
