The first grade class at Juliaetta Elementary School gathered on the school steps for their class photo during the 1970-71 school year. Betty Jabbora, at left, was their teacher and and Darrell Manfull, at right, was the school principal. Names of the students are not known, according to Betty Peters, of Lewiston, the daughter of Jabbora. Readers who would like to share their historical photos (20 years or older) from throughout the region may do so by emailing them to blasts@lmtribune.com or submitting them to: Blast from the Past, P.O. Box 957, Lewiston, ID 83501. Questions? Call Jeanne M. DePaul at (208) 848-2221.
Blast from the Past / 1971: A Juliaetta teacher and her students
