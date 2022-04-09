Blast from the Past / 1971: A Juliaetta teacher and her students

The first grade class at Juliaetta Elementary School gathered on the school steps for their class photo during the 1970-71 school year. Betty Jabbora, at left, was their teacher and and Darrell Manfull, at right, was the school principal. Names of the students are not known, according to Betty Peters, of Lewiston, the daughter of Jabbora.

 Submitted by Betty Peters, of Lewiston

