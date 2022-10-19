Blast from the Past / 1970s: Old Clearwater County log home

Harvey Grasser, left, and his nephew, Gene Grasser, stand outside the old Sol and Martha Bonner log home which was located on Upper Fords Creek outside Orofino in Clearwater County. The home was buit in the 1890s by "Long" Henry Snyder, according to Louise (Grasser) Beavert, of Clarkston, who submitted this photo. The Bonners raised nine children: Douglas, Lee, Dan, Pars, Howard, Emmett, Carrie, Maud and Lula. Brook Grasser, Gene's son, took this photo in the mid-1970s. Beavert is Harvey's daughter, and she reports the home no longer is standing. Readers who would like to share their historical photos (20 years or older) from throughout the region may do so by emailing them to blasts@lmtribune.com or submitting them to: Blast from the Past, P.O. Box 957, Lewiston, ID 83501. Questions? Call Jeanne M. DePaul at (208) 848-2221.
Harvey Grasser, left, and his nephew, Gene Grasser, stand outside the old Sol and Martha Bonner log home which was located on Upper Fords Creek outside Orofino in Clearwater County. The home was buit in the 1890s by "Long" Henry Snyder, according to Louise (Grasser) Beavert, of Clarkston, who submitted this photo. The Bonners raised nine children: Douglas, Lee, Dan, Pars, Howard, Emmett, Carrie, Maud and Lula. Brook Grasser, Gene's son, took this photo in the mid-1970s. Beavert is Harvey's daughter, and she reports the home no longer is standing.