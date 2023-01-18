Blast from the Past / 1970s: Friends gather for happy birthdays

A group of longtime friends gathered in Juliaetta for this photo taken in the 1970s. They are, front row from left, Gertie Pederson, Ruth Shove, Theda Swanson; back row, Lura Nelson Butler and Edith Fairfield. The friends regularly gathered to celebrate their birthdays, according to Karen Nelson, of Bovill, who submitted this photo. She is the daughter of Lura Nelson Butler. Readers who would like to share their historical photos (20 years or older) from throughout the region may do so by emailing them to blasts@lmtribune.com or submitting them to: Blast from the Past, P.O. Box 957, Lewiston, ID 83501. Questions? Call Jeanne M. DePaul at (208) 848-2221.
