This crew of Latah County men posed in front of their current civic project for this photo taken in the early 1970s. They are (from left) John McDonald, Lloyd Hall, Gary Eggers and Gary Loomis. The men’s project that day was to move the old 1910 Bovill jail building from the McDonald property to Caroline Park in Bovill, where it continues to stand today, according to Karen Eggers of Bovill, who submitted this photo and was married to Gary Eggers. She reports once the jail was in the park, it used to be opened for tours and fundraisers during the annual Bovill Days. None of the men is living today, she says. Readers who would like to share their historical photos (20 years or older) from throughout the region may do so by emailing them to blasts@lmtribune.com or submitting them to: Blast from the Past, P.O. Box 957, Lewiston, ID 83501. Questions? Call Jeanne M. DePaul at (208) 848-2221.
Blast from the Past / 1970s: Four men serving on jail duty
