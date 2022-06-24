Blast from the Past / 1970s: A visit with Buckskin Bill

Paul Hart, left, visited with Sylvan Ambrose “Buckskin Bill” Hart, right, no relation, at his homestead along the Salmon River at Five Mile Bar in Idaho County in this photo taken in the 1970s. Paul Hart and his brother, the late Bill Hart, had hiked from Mackay Bar along the Salmon River to Buckskin Bill’s cabin. Paul Hart celebrated his 88th birthday this month and now lives along Cottonwood Creek near Lenore, according to his daughter, Dianna Hendrickson, of Lewiston. Buckskin Bill died in 1980. Readers who would like to share their historical photos (20 years or older) from throughout the region may do so by emailing them to blasts@lmtribune.com or submitting them to: Blast from the Past, P.O. Box 957, Lewiston, ID 83501. Questions? Call Jeanne M. DePaul at (208) 848-2221.
Paul Hart, left, visited with Sylvan Ambrose “Buckskin Bill” Hart, right, no relation, at his homestead along the Salmon River at Five Mile Bar in Idaho County in this photo taken in the 1970s. Paul Hart and his brother, the late Bill Hart, had hiked from Mackay Bar along the Salmon River to Buckskin Bill’s cabin. Paul Hart celebrated his 88th birthday this month and now lives along Cottonwood Creek near Lenore, according to his daughter, Dianna Hendrickson, of Lewiston. Buckskin Bill died in 1980. Readers who would like to share their historical photos (20 years or older) from throughout the region may do so by emailing them to blasts@lmtribune.com or submitting them to: Blast from the Past, P.O. Box 957, Lewiston, ID 83501. Questions? Call Jeanne M. DePaul at (208) 848-2221.