Blast from the Past / 1970: Youth league baseball sluggers

A Lewiston Parks & Recreation summer youth league baseball team assembled in Lewiston for this group photo taken in about 1970. Those pictured include: back row from left, Ernest Coy (coach), Dan Coy, Lee Hartwig, unknown, unknown, Jack Baker and Dixie Coy (coach); front row, Philip Greer, John Coy, Steve Beckner, unknown, unknown and Jerry Baker. This photo was submitted by Dan Coy, of Lewiston, who said his parents coached the team he and his brother played on. While Ernest often had to be absent because of his work, Dan reports, Dixie took solo coaching charge of the youngsters for their practices and games. Readers who would like to share their historical photos (20 years or older) from throughout the region may do so by emailing them to blasts@lmtribune.com or submitting them to: Blast from the Past, P.O. Box 957, Lewiston, ID 83501. Questions? Call Jeanne M. DePaul at (208) 848-2221.
