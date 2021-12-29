The boys on the Keuterville Leopards basketball team gathered for their team photo during the 1969-70 school year. They are, front row from left, Don Geis, Rick Poxleitner, Andy Rad, Pat Poxleitner, Mike Nuxoll, Roy Uhlenkott and Brian Schwandt; back row, Ron Nuttman, Arlen Schwandt, Duane Uhlenkott, Tom Gehring and Gary Uptmor. This was the last basketball team fielded before the Keuterville schools closed, according to Carla Wilkins, curator of the “Camas Prairie Schools of the Past” exhibit at the Historical Museum at St. Gertrude’s in Cottonwood. Readers who would like to share their historical photos (20 years or older) from throughout the region may do so by emailing them to blasts@lmtribune.com or submitting them to: Blast from the Past, P.O. Box 957, Lewiston, ID 83501. Questions? Call Jeanne M. DePaul at (208) 848-2221.
Blast from the Past / 1970: The last year for the Leopards
Advertisement
Breaking news text alerts
Text LMT to 55678 to receive breaking news alerts/links to your phone. Message and data rates may apply. Text STOP to stop.
Online Poll
What are your feelings about 2022?
You voted: