Blast from the Past / 1970: Proud of her champion Holstein

Kristy Kerby of Lenore keeps a hand on her blue ribbon Holstein dairy cow in this photo published in the Sept. 27, 1970, Lewiston Tribune. According to results printed in that day’s Tribune, the 13-year-old’s cow was designated “champion” by the judges in the 4-H dairy competition at that year’s Nez Perce County Fair held at the Lewiston Orchards fairgrounds. Kerby also competed in the 4-H dairy cow fitting and showing at the fair that year. Readers who would like to share their historical photos (20 years or older) from throughout the region may do so by emailing them to blasts@lmtribune.com or submitting them to: Blast from the Past, P.O. Box 957, Lewiston, ID 83501. Questions? Call Jeanne M. DePaul at (208) 848-2221.
