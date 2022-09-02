Blast from the Past / 1970: Neighbors gather to help with harvest

This photo from July 10, 1970, shows 12 neighbors from around Garfield County driving combines to harvest the bluegrass fields of the late Jack Wassard. According to his daughter, Cosette (Wassard) Moore, of Pomeroy, who submitted this photo, her father died suddenly July 4, 1970, of a heart attack while he was water skiing off the beach at Wawawai in Whitman County. Just a couple of weeks after his death, about 35 of his neighbors gathered on his land to drive combines and trucks, cook meals and handle other chores associated with the bluegrass harvest to bring in his crop. Readers who would like to share their historical photos (20 years or older) from throughout the region may do so by emailing them to blasts@lmtribune.com or submitting them to: Blast from the Past, P.O. Box 957, Lewiston, ID 83501. Questions? Call Jeanne M. DePaul at (208) 848-2221.
This photo from July 10, 1970, shows 12 neighbors from around Garfield County driving combines to harvest the bluegrass fields of the late Jack Wassard. According to his daughter, Cosette (Wassard) Moore, of Pomeroy, who submitted this photo, her father died suddenly July 4, 1970, of a heart attack while he was water skiing off the beach at Wawawai in Whitman County. Just a couple of weeks after his death, about 35 of his neighbors gathered on his land to drive combines and trucks, cook meals and handle other chores associated with the bluegrass harvest to bring his crop in. Readers who would like to share their historical photos (20 years or older) from throughout the region may do so by emailing them to blasts@lmtribune.com or submitting them to: Blast from the Past, P.O. Box 957, Lewiston, ID 83501. Questions? Call Jeanne M. DePaul at (208) 848-2221.